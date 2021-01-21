Wall Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.47. The stock had a trading volume of 191,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.