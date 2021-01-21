Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.28

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 19671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMG. Truist lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

