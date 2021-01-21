Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) rose 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 590,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 615,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

WPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of $225.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,613 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 1,035.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,185 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 3,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,185,232 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 561,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 523,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

