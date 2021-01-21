Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $112.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of WCN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

