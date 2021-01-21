Watkin Jones Plc (WJG.L) (LON:WJG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.35 Per Share

Watkin Jones Plc (WJG.L) (LON:WJG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Watkin Jones Plc (WJG.L)’s previous dividend of $5.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:WJG opened at GBX 199.80 ($2.61) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.45. Watkin Jones Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 118.17 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 299.50 ($3.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £511.81 million and a P/E ratio of 11.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97.

Watkin Jones Plc (WJG.L) Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is also involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

