Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $228.92

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.92 and traded as high as $241.44. Watsco shares last traded at $240.79, with a volume of 756 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.46 and a 200 day moving average of $228.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

