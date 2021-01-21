Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Watsco (NYSE:WSO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.57.

Watsco stock opened at $249.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.65. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $250.21.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 350,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 193,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 25.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 153,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Watsco by 16.5% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 117,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

