Wealth CMT Sells 7,718 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wealth CMT trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth CMT owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $1,634,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.52. 16,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

