Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Target by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after buying an additional 928,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Target by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after buying an additional 321,139 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after buying an additional 315,851 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Target by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after buying an additional 246,378 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,993,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $188.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.32. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The firm has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.