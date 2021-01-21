Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,163 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

