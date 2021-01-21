Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC stock opened at $246.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of -172.55 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.61 and its 200 day moving average is $208.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.13.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,248,289.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,354 shares of company stock worth $53,265,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

