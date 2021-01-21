Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $287.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $289.66.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.