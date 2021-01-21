Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,144 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.60. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $166.36.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

