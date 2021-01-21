Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $215.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $222.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

