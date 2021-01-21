Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.