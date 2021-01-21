Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,229 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 816,488 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after buying an additional 753,285 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

