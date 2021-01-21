Wedbush Increases Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $98.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $339,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

