Wedbush Weighs in on Polaris Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $8.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

PII has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

NYSE PII opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 354.55 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $121.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Polaris by 20,595.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 14.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

