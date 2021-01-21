Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,207 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $1,964,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in VMware by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in VMware by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in VMware by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in VMware by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.92.

NYSE VMW opened at $132.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.56 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

