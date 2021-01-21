Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 24,431 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

