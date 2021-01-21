Welch & Forbes LLC Buys Shares of 126,611 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vontier as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.55 million. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 714.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

