Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 140,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,065.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 655,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 599,078 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 602,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $553,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $338,945.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,389.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $122.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.00. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

