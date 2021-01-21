Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.9% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 25,209.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $67.98 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

