Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,095,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

