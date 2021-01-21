Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.06 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

