Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 8,224 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 420,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,867,000 after acquiring an additional 154,131 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,514,000 after acquiring an additional 117,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 409,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,689,000 after acquiring an additional 104,727 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock opened at $275.53 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.