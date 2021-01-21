Wells Fargo & Company Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

WFC opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $49.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

