Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $37.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

Shares of WFC opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $3,072,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,422,000 after buying an additional 175,587 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

