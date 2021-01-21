Werner Enterprises, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Shares of WERN opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 198.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $358,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 33.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 47.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

