Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WDO. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.72.

WDO opened at C$9.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.85 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.7999999 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

