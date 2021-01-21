West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Japan Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.56. 1,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

