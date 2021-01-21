Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 11,861 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up approximately 3.1% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.17% of Hexcel worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,972,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hexcel by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 254,930 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Hexcel by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after buying an additional 220,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after buying an additional 184,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 521,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. CSFB lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

NYSE:HXL traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,717. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

