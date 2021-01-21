Weybosset Research & Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 11.9% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Copart worth $25,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Copart by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.56. 17,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,403. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.88 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

