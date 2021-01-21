Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. NIC accounts for approximately 4.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of NIC worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NIC by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIC by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in NIC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in NIC by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of EGOV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $29.31.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

