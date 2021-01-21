Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,721.15 ($35.55).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) stock opened at GBX 3,173 ($41.46) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,134.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,591.29. The company has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Whitbread PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,830 ($63.10).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

