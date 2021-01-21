Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCP. CIBC boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.42.

Get Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) alerts:

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) stock opened at C$5.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -0.90. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0143 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.40%.

About Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.