William Blair Comments on El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo Loco in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $20.10 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.58 million, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.