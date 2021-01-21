Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.77

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 1826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Wilmar International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

