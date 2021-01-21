Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires 240 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.74.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,887. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

