Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,875 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 31,069 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 4.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $46,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

CRM stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.41. The stock had a trading volume of 126,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,568. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,271 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,416 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.