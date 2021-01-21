Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $768,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,716,823,000 after purchasing an additional 195,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,039,544,000 after purchasing an additional 266,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $468.59. The company had a trading volume of 44,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $224.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.68. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.