Windward Capital Management Co. CA Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,236 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $247.12. The stock had a trading volume of 169,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.03. The stock has a market cap of $289.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.97.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

