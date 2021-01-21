Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 9,544 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,544 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 45,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,356. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

