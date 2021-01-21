Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 131,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 75,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

WTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 million.

About Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

