WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $85.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

WNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,510. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in shares of WNS by 1,606.0% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 110,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 104,421 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in WNS by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

