Wolfe Research Upgrades Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to Outperform

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 33.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $74,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 59.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 10.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.