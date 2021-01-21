Wolff Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wolff Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,784,000 after acquiring an additional 392,685 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,458,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,912,000 after acquiring an additional 279,316 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 281,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,240,000 after acquiring an additional 37,826 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB remained flat at $$51.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,983. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54.

