Wolff Financial Management LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Stryker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 15,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 64,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.19. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

