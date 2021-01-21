Woodcoin Price Hits $0.10 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $812,868.77 and $23,431.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,928.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,196.37 or 0.03746987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00418029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.23 or 0.01372504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.29 or 0.00574046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00429777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00277997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00023315 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

