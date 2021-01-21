WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 947.4% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,054. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $110.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

